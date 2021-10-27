BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) – Lawyers for Theodore High School football coach Eric Collier put on witnesses and played surveillance video in an effort to convince a judge that they were acting in self-defense during a brawl in May.

Bayou La Batre Municipal Judge L Daniel Mims recessed the hearing and said he would set a new date to hear additional testimony.

At this state, the defense has the burden of proof to show the charges should be dismissed under Alabama’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

The case has drawn widespread attention because of the prominence of one of the defendants, Collier, who also is Theodore’s athletic director.

The allegations spring from a confrontation that began on Dauphin Island on May 8. Collier’s teenage son, Grant Collier, and others who were boating got into a physical altercation with a second group of boaters. Both parties arrived back in Bayou La Batre later that day. The coach and some of his relatives were waiting and, prosecutors allege, ambushed the people in the other boat.

Bayou La Batre police filed misdemeanor assault charges against Collier, his brother Shawn Jerome Collier and his two adult sons, Wayne Eric “E.J.” Jr. and Hayden Aaron Carter

But the lawyers for the defendants argue that their clients were defending themselves. Jonathan Cunningham testified that he was fishing near the docks that afternoon when he saw the boats arrive. He said people from the second boat immediately jumped off and went after the coach, pulling him into the water.

“It looked like the ones off that boat were the more aggressive. … That was pretty wild out there,” he said.

Cunningham testified that one of the people from that group retrieved a gun from a car and fired about 13 times.

Melissa Collier, the wife of former Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Director Spencer Collier, testified that she went to the docks after hearing that her nephew had been jumped on Dauphin Island. Collier, the coach’s sister-in-law, testified that she could recognize people depicted in surveillance footage from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. She testified that she specifically recognized the man who fired the gun.

“He threw the first punch at Eric,” she said.

Hunter Lee Hinton, one of the alleged victims, testified that the coach grabbed at the legs of one of his friends, who then swung at him in self-defense. Later, though, he acknowledged that he could not be certain who grabbed at his friend’s legs. And he admitted that, based on a threatening text message he received from Hayden Collier, he arrived at the docks expecting a confrontation.

“I knew there would be an altercation,” he testified. “I didn’t realize it would be to this extent.”

Hinton said he was beaten and had to seek medical attention at the hospital.

City Prosecutor Brent Day declined to comment after Wednesday’s hearing. Dennis Knizley, an attorney for the coach, said he believes the defense demonstrated that the defendants were acting in self-defense.

“I think the fisherman was very important, Mr. Cunningham, was a very important witness,” he told reporters. “He was totally independent, knew nobody, knew no one; came up, saw what happened, said, obviously the people on the boat were the aggressors, and obviously they beat up or jumped on Coach Collier and he was only defending himself.”

Jason Darley, the lawyer representing E.J. Collier, argued the video shows his client did not engage in violence until after the other group did.

“It’s a bit of a melee,” he said outside the courtroom. “But numerous witnesses repeatedly testified that when someone from that boat threw the first punch was when the altercation began.”

If the judge rules for the defense, it will end the case. If not, the case would proceed to trial. The judge suggested that based on the number of witnesses, it could take some time finish the rest of the hearing.

“It’s liable to turn out like the O.J. trial,” he quipped, referring the famously long murder trial of former NFL star O.J. Simpson.