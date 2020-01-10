The shooting death of 34-year-old Bernie Wade Johnson by a Mobile County Sheriff's Deputy Thursday brings back the debate over body camera video.
MCSO Sheriff Sam Cochran said he doesn't see a need for them. That seemingly rains true in situations like this, which happened in public in front of many witnesses. In fact the chaotic scene was caught on camera.
MCSO said Johnson was shoplifting from the Walmart in Semmes. Investigators said the man was wielding a hammer and threatening the deputy with it.
While most witnesses FOX 10 news spoke to yesterday, had the same story, there's no close-up video proof because MCSO deputies don't wear body cameras.
In December, Sheriff Cochran spoke to FOX 10 news about body cameras following a law enforcement involved shooting that happened during a MCSO round-up. Cochran did make it clear that the shooting didn't involve one of his deputies.
"We currently do not have body cameras with the Sheriff's Office. It's not been a situation where we have seen a need for them at this point in time. There are many things that go in... there are many things that are unsettled... And the law is very unsettled with body cameras right now," Cochran said on December 20, 2019.
MCSO Spokesperson Lori Myles told FOX 10 News that Cochran said Friday that Cochran said his office still doesn't see a need for body cameras at this point.
He said there would be a lot of hurdles to cross, if they do, including getting the finances to do it.
FOX 10 News also reached out to the Mobile County Commissioners. The Commissioners didn't want to give an opinion about whether or not deputies should wear a body camera, but they said if Sheriff Cochran does want them, they would certainly consider fitting it into the budget.
