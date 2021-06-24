MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Mobile woman convicted of violating a federal anti-rioting law will have to wear an electronic monitoring device until her sentencing, a federal judge ordered Thursday.

Tia Deyon Pugh, 22, had been free pending sentencing. But police arrested her on June 12 after an altercation on Dauphin Street downtown. A police officer testified that Pugh ran into a woman who had criticized her and made racist remarks on Facebook.

U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer declined a request by prosecutors to revoke Pugh’s bond. But he imposed the electronic monitoring requirement and set a curfew.

“She made it the whole year without having any problems before this,” her attorney, Gordon Armstrong, told FOX10 News.

Armstrong said his client had been drinking on Dauphin Street when she recognized a woman she knew only from Facebook who had criticized the Black Lives Matter movement and made racist remarks. She posted some of those comments, Armstrong said, on Pugh’s Facebook page.

“A shouting match started,” he said. “It wasn’t a fight.”

Police charged Pugh with of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and carrying brass knuckles – all misdemeanors. Armstrong said Pugh did not brandish the brass knuckles or use them but they fell out of her pocket in the police docket room.

Pugh is one of dozens of protesters across the country targeted by the Justice Department under former President Donald Trump. Mobile police arrested her after she smashed the window of a police vehicle during a protest against police brutality in May last year, days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Federal prosecutors later charged her under a little-used anti-rioting law that makes it a federal crime to impede law enforcement in a way that affects interstate commerce. A jury found her guilty last month, and she is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

Pugh faces up to five years in prison. Ordinarily, judges fashion punishment in federal cases after consulting advisory sentencing guidelines, but that is not possible in this case.

“It’s such a seldom-used statute, there are no guidelines,” he said.

Armstrong said he hopes the recent arrest does not negatively impact his client’s sentencing. He noted that Pugh had no criminal record prior to the May 2020 protest. As for the recent arrest, Armstrong said, “Young people don’t always make the best decisions when they’ve been drinking.”