MOBILE, Ala. --Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the murder conviction of Shuantell Gerrell Fountain, 39.

Investigators said Shuantell Fountain, 35, was wanted for killing a man on Joe Carl Road off Fowl River Road.

According to MCSO Captain Paul Burch, the victim has been identified as 38-year-old Carlos Stacy.

Fountain was convicted in Mobile County Circuit Court on September 24, 2020, for Stacy's murder.

Evidence at trial indicated that in January 2018, Fountain went to meet a group of people including the victim, Carlos Stacy.

When Fountain arrived, he demanded $1,000 from Stacy. Reacting to Stacy’s sudden movement, Fountain fired three to four shots, one of which struck Stacy in the back.

Fountain then proceeded to chase Stacy until he fell to the ground.

Witnesses at trial testified that the victim did not have a gun, nor did he threaten or provoke Fountain.

A subsequent forensic examination matched the shell casings found at the scene as having been fired from a pistol that belonged to Fountain.

Additionally, Fountain’s mother testified at trial that on the day of the shooting, Fountain called her and confessed to her that he had shot Stacy.