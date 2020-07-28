GRAND BAY, Ala (WALA) – Deputies spent hours digging on Tuesday at a property in Grand Bay that was thought to hold the secret on what happened to Brittney Wood, but nothing was found.
The tip that led to the search came after our story on the age-progressed picture prompted someone to notify law enforcement.
Brittney has been missing since 2012.
On Tuesday, we spoke to the to the artist from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children who made the rendering.
“When we do those age-progressions we do them because it’s a last resort kind of situation,” said Paloma Galzi.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children created the picture.
The organization has made about 7,000 for missing children over the years with about 1,700 of them leading to a recovery.
However, creating them can be difficult.
“It’s kind of a long process because we don’t do anything through digital programs, it’s just very manual,” Galzi said.
The picture led to a new tip and search at a Grand Bay property, which ultimately turned up nothing.
Brittney’s mom, Chessie Wood, is grateful for the picture.
“When we got that picture, we were hoping it would generate something,” she said.
“Creating the images like we do is great, but if nobody sees it, nobody sees them it’s not going to work,” Galzi said. “So, we need people to see them to share them.”
In this case somebody saw it and it prompted the tip that led investigators to Grand Bay.
The hope is more tips will come in that could be the one that will solve the case.
