MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- December 1 is World AIDS Day and AIDS Alabama South spent the day raising awareness and money.

Through AIDS Alabama South, HIV-positive individuals and families have access to direct transportation services, gas voucher, and bus passes for medically necessary healthcare and dental appointments, housing assistance (long term, short term, permanent and transition), emergency financial assistance for utilities, medication and insurance copays, case management services, linkage to healthcare, oral health care assistance, food and hygiene items, mental health telemedicine therapy, support groups, linkage to healthcare, quality age-appropriate prevention education programs, confidential HIV and Hepatitis C testing, and consumer advocacy training.

HIV-positive consumers seeking services from AALS are supported by licensed social workers on an on-going basis for case management and life sustaining supportive services. Concurrent with service provision, the case managers help consumers create a plan for independence, stability, and economic self-sufficiency.

Through its SHELL Health Services, AIDS Alabama South is putting itself at the forefront in the battle against this pandemic by making itself a one-stop clinic for HIV prevention and treatment. SHELL Health Services provides state-of-the-art HIV testing, STI/STD testing and treatment, PrEP, as well as HIV treatment. PrEP or (pre-exposure prophylaxis) is a once-daily pill that is 100% effective at preventing the body from contracting HIV.

Additionally, SHELL Health Services provides affirming and supportive healthcare to LGBTQ+ communities and people living with and affected by HIV and AIDS, regardless of their ability to pay.

SHELL Health hours:

Monday, 9:00 -4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, 12:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, 9:00 -4:00 p.m.

Thursday, 9:00 -4:00 p.m.

Friday, 9:00 -4:00 p.m.