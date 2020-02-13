MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/AP) — Some big changes for Airbus and Bombardier concerning a line of jets that will be assembled in Mobile.
Bombardier announced Thursday that it is selling its remaining stake in the A220 jetliner to Airbus and the government of Quebec for $591 million.
Previously known as the Bombardier C-Series, the plane was renamed A220 after Airbus bought a 50 percent stake in the program in 2017. After that deal, Airbus announced that the A220 would be assembled at a new plant currently under construction in Mobile. The new plant will be next to the current A320 assembly line at Brookley.
Airbus spokesperson Kristi Tucker said, "Here in Mobile nothing changes: we are continuing to hire for our A220 and A320 programs, are on track for our first A220 delivery from Mobile in Q3 of this year, and on track for reaching rate four (producing four a month) in the A220 program by the middle of the decade."
The planes are also assembled at a Bombardier facility in Quebec.
The latest deal boosts Airbus's share in the A220 program to 75 percent from just over 50 percent, while Quebec's stake rises to 25 percent from 16 percent.
In exchange, the agreement hands Bombardier $591 million, including $531 million immediately.
The announcement came as Bombardier reported a loss of $1.61 billion for 2019. Rumors continue to swirl about the potential sale of one of its two main divisions later this year.
"We are looking at our options. As you can understand, it's very sensitive,'' chief executive Alain Bellemare said on a conference call with investors Thursday.
"The reason why we're looking at strategic options is to accelerate deleveraging of the business,'' said Bellemare, who took the helm in 2015. The strategy was always to exit commercial aircraft.''
