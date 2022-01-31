MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Airbus and Lockheed Martin on Monday announced a joint bid to build U.S, military refueling tanker plans in the Port City, a project that would be worth hundreds of millions of dollars and create hundreds of jobs locally.

The project would be a bonanza for the local economy – but it all hinges on the companies winning the contract for the U.S. military.

Leaders of both companies and an array of elected officials, though, treated the project Monday like it’s a done deal. Jeff Knittel, chairman and chief executive officer of Airbus Americas, talked about the company’s ties to various branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

“One service branch is still without an Airbus airplane and soon to be a Lockheed airplane,” he said. “And that is the Air Force. The LMXT is going to change all that. The world’s best tanker built for the world’s best Air Force right here in Mobile.”

Under the plan developed by the two companies, an assembly line would be constructed at Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley alongside the existing assembly line that produces A 330 commercial jets. The new assembly line would put together the tanker planes, and an even larger number of newly hired Lockheed Martin workers in Marietta, Georgia, would convert them into military aircraft.

Knittel said 300 to 400 new jobs would be created in Mobile to construct 140 to 160 new refueling tankers. All of it would be continent on success during a bidding process expected to begin next year with requests for proposals, Knittel acknowledged.

“Obviously, we’re gonna have to win the contract,” he said.

For Airbus, the tanker bid represents a full circle to 10 years ago when the European company sought a foothold in North America by announcing plans to build a tanker in Mobile in partnership with Northrop Gruman. The partnership won the contract – causing mass celebration among economic developers and elected leaders in Alabama – but it proved to be short-lived.

Rival Boeing Co. challenged the contract award, and the Pentagon ultimately ordered a new bidding contest that American airplane manufacturer ultimately won.

Although construction of the Airbus facility in Mobile initially was premised on winning the contract, the company eventually decided to go ahead with construction plans anyway and opened a civilian jet assembly line.

“We won it, we lost it. We won it, and we lost it again,” recalled Rep. Jerry Carl (R-Mobile), who took office as a county commissioner a week after the original Airbus tanker announcement. “And to have it back, or the opportunity to bid it again, is huge.”

The new project would include state and local tax incentives, but officials did not immediately provide details of those breaks.

Since winning the Air Force contract, Boeing’s KC-46A Pegasus program has been dogged by problems. A Government Accountability Report last summer cited six critical deficiencies affecting design instability.

“This looks like a fairly evenly matched competition between Boeing and the Lockheed-Airbus team,” said Loren Thompson, a defense analyst with the Lexington Institute. “However, Boeing has had some problems with the tanker that won the last time around, so this time around could be Mobile’s opportunity.”

Thompson told FOX10 News that the most critical of the deficiencies is that the operator who sits in the cockpit and inserts the fuel boom into the receiving aircraft “sometimes has trouble seeing the aircraft. You know, there’s sun glare, there’s scraping and those sorts of things. That’s a problem, and the Air Force has not been happy.”

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) alluded to those problems Monday when he said two of the world’s premier aerospace companies would be “joining hands to build what the Air Force and Navy and everybody needs – is a tanker that works.”

Jim Taiclet, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin, cast the program as critical to counting threats from Russia and China.

“To deter Russia, you have to get there,” he said.

The announcement comes amid historic labor shortages that have hit virtually every industry. Knittel told reporters that expanding the workforce – currently about 1,200 in Mobile – will depend heavily on workforce training programs at the state level.

“First of all, we’re very happy with Alabama in terms of workforce development,” he said. “We’ve worked very, very closely with the state, very closely with the governor. And because of that, I think we’ve been able to train and acquire some of the greatest employees in the area.”

Updated at 12:19 p.m. with comments from Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet and Sen. Richard Shelby, and at 12:26 p.m. with additional comments from Airbus Americas CEO Jeff Knittel.