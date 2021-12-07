Airbus will host hiring event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Airbus will host a hiring event this week, on Thursday, Dec. 9, for people interested in careers at the airplane maker's U.S. manufacturing facility in Mobile.

At the event, Airbus will hold interviews with qualified applicants for openings in engineering, electrical, manufacturing, flightline, quality, logistics and corporate functions. Various levels of experience will be considered, including skills that are transferable from other industries.

The job fair will be held from noon until 8 p.m. Thursday at AIDT, the Alabama Industrial Developmental Training Center. That's at 1854 9th St. on the Brookley Complex.

Attendees will be speaking with Airbus recruiters and hiring managers.

Walk-ins are welcome. To apply for an open position online, visit https://bit.ly/30YpjvN.

Masks are required for entry. Temperature checks will be conducted upon arrival.