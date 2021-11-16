Millions of people are expected to take to the roads and skies next week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Travel experts predict a much higher turnout, and payout-compared to last year with the pandemic in full swing.

According to reports airfares are going up 23% for the Thanksgiving holiday, that's compared to last year.

Travel agent Tiffany Catchot says a lot more people are flying this holiday season.

"Travel is significantly higher in demand right now, people are comfortably flying right now," Catchot said.

With the demand for flying increasing, this is resulting in packed out flights throughout different airlines.

One flyer at Mobile Regional Airport Diane Pentheard, says her most recent flight was completely filled.

"Packed, it was pretty packed," Pentheard said. "There was no room, all the seats was filled."

As of Tuesday, just to fly out of Mobile to major cities including Atlanta, Houston, and Los Angeles you're looking at spending at least $400 minimum.

Catchot says Thanksgiving is going to be one of the busiest travel periods next week so flyers need to be patient and probably expect some delays.

As for Christmas, air fares may be 70 percent higher than last Christmas.