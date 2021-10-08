MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Motorists, be advised: An Airport Boulevard resurfacing project will begin by the weekend's end.
City officials say Airport Boulevard will be resurfaced from Azalea Road/McGregor Avenue westward to the city limits. Work will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday overnight through 6 a.m. Monday.
During this three-month project, one lane at a time will be closed, weather permitting, most nights until the resurfacing is completed.
