MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department says two suspects responsible for the robbery of an Airport Boulevard business have been taken into custody.
It was just after noon on Friday when officers responded to 9120 Airport Boulevard, Up N Smoke, in reference to a robbery. Police learned a suspect armed with a handgun demanded money from the cash register.
Through the course of the investigation, a detective discovered merchandise and cash were stolen from the business.
Subsequently, two suspects were identified and taken into custody, police said. Jeremy Maples, 18, was arrested and transported to Mobile County Metro Jail on a first-degree robbery charge, and a 17-year-old juvenile suspect was transported to Strickland Youth Center.
