MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- If you have driven down Airport Boulevard in Mobile between the mall and McGregor Avenue recently, you may have noticed it goes a little faster.
That's because, as long as you are driving the 35 mile per hour speed limit, the traffic lights are synchronized to give you green all the way through.
It's part of Mobile's light synchronization project started last year. City officials say it's going so well, the plan is to expand it further down on Airport and add a couple more major roadways.
