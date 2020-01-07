MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Frontier Airlines’ decision to pull out of Mobile Downtown Airport in April will leave the facility’s brand-new terminal empty, but the top airport officials said Tuesday it will not slow plans to relocate commercial air service.
If anything, Mobile Airport Authority President Chris Curry told FOX10 News, it could speed up the process. He said a combination of Frontier leaving and Airbus moving out of the portion of the 50,000-square-foot terminal it had been using, means there is plenty of space if “legacy” airlines want to move form Mobile Regional Airport.
“I can tell you the legacy carriers are very excited to move downtown,” he said.
The decision by Frontier to abandon Mobile will have a limited financial impact, Curry said. He said the Airport Authority paid for the facility – the $5 million terminal plus $3 million in perimeter fencing and security upgrades – in cash. That means there are no monthly bond payments to contend with.
And Curry said the authority was not collecting any fees from Frontier, which was operating under a two-year incentive program designed to lure new airlines and routes.
Passengers beginning this month started paying $4.50 per ticket to ride on Frontier Based on average ridership, Curry estimated the authority will bring in about $22,000 until Frontier leaves. The authority also will make a small amount in parking fees.
After April, that revenue will go away, but Curry said the loss is negligible in the context of a $15 million annual budget.
Curry said airport officials continue to work on a master plan for the airport, of which the airport relocation is a part. That document will be finished by summer, Curry said. He added that the experience with Frontier does not give officials second thoughts.
“It has no impact, because the longstanding plan is to transfer everything to the Downtown Airport,” he said. “So, that strategy doesn’t change.”
