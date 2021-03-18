MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Gas prices continue to soar. The regular price per gallon in Alabama has risen 40 cents in the last month and shows no signs of going in the other direction.

According to AAA there are several factors in play for the surge -- two of the main factors: increased oil prices and the cold weather last month temporarily shutting down refineries.

As prices jump across the country -- Alabama is among the top states who saw the biggest hike in gas prices over the last week. The pain at the pump is very real.

"It's very high... Very, very high," said Teanna Cade, Mobile.

"The prices are extremely high," said another woman.

"It's ridiculous," said one woman.

According to AAA, the average price for regular grade in Alabama is $2.64 per galon. A week ago it was $2.52, jump back one month and it was just $2.24.

"Ever since gas prices went up -- my gas tank to fill it up is $30.35 -- usually it's $22.79. It's hard paying these gas tanks," said Cade.

The surge in prices has many people screaming mercy.

"I don't like paying it... But I don't think anyone likes paying it. But I mean there's nothing we can do," said one woman.

"I have to fill up like twice a week now -- I used to fill up like a week and a half -- but now it's twice a week because I drive a lot... I move around a lot," said one woman.

The timing comes right before spring break and the busy summer travel season.

"Regardless of the COVID restrictions people are still going to want to go to the beach and all that... And I feel like people are going to find it harder to do all that," said one woman.

"I pray it goes down," said Cade.

Since last Thursday, these 10 states have seen the largest increases in their averages: Utah (+19 cents), Idaho (+14 cents), Kentucky (+11 cents), Nevada (+11 cents), Illinois (+11 cents), Mississippi (+10 cents), Alabama (+10 cents), Arkansas (+9 cents), Louisiana (+9 cents) and Georgia (+9 cents).

Meanwhile, AAA predicts the prices will continue go up, but believe it will increase at a slower rate.