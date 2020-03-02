MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama's Republican primary set to determine who will face incumbent Doug Jones in November.
With a crowded field of candidates -- there's a very real possibility this could likely head into a runoff.
A day before voters head to the polls we're hearing from the top three candidates in the race: Jeff Sessions, Bradley Byrne, and Tommy Tuberville all making the rounds on Monday.
They've all been criss-crossing the state getting out the vote:
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions running for his old Senate seat he held for 20 years.
"I'm asking them to let me lead in the Senate... I'm not going there to be a potted plant. I have a proven record that shows I can lead and I can win and advance the issues," said Sessions.
Congressman Bradley Byrne -- looking to make a move from the House (representing R-AL 1st District since 2014) to the Senate. His camp continues to make calls.
"Tens of thousands of phone calls. We did 170,000 text messages today. This voter turnout, this grass roots stuff we are doing -- we don't think any of our opponents are doing anything like this," said Byrne.
And former Auburn Head Football Coach Tommy Tuberville -- turned politician.
"I feel good... I'm getting ready to sack the bats, and circle the wagons. This thing is about over. I haven't taken many days off. My wife said don't come home until you win... And I haven't been home much," said Tuberville.
It's a race centered around -- who is the most qualified and can best support President Trump's agenda.
"I'm ready to go now. And if I win this election in November -- and I believe I will -- we are going to start working right then. I know what the issues are, I've watched them, I've led them... I've fought for them and with President Trump... He's now moving an agenda that I think is right for America," said Sessions.
"The Senate race -- we've got to take the seat back because that assures if we do that we will have a Republican majority in the Senate and that person has got to be ready on day 1 to do the things that have to be done to support President Trump. There are going to be a lot of things happening starting the 1st of January next year -- and our new senator needs to be ready," said Byrne.
"A lot of people are hurting. A lot of people want a different voice in Washington D.C. That's one of the reasons I'm running. I'm not a politician. It's time we drain the swamp and I want to give the people of Alabama a voice and not go up and listen to special interests," said Tuberville.
If no candidate receives a majority -- more than 50% of the vote -- a runoff will be held on March 31st. Meanwhile, polls are set to open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
