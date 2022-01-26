MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- “Just put me on the field and not see what I can do. I’ll show you what I can do.”

That’s the mindset Dee Anderson has had since he started playing football in his home state of Texas. One of the toughest places to play high school football.

“If you can play Texas high school football you can play almost anywhere,” said Anderson.

After a breakout high school career that saw him shatter his school's record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season, the former top 20 player took his talents to a loaded wide receiver room at LSU.

“It was always competing. Us, me, Justin, Terrance Marshall, Ja’marr Chase. Everybody’s competing," said Anderson.

Anderson says that competition pushed him day in and day out for 3 ½ years. Then it was time to break out on his own. After spending one year at Oklahoma State, Anderson took advantage of the extra covid year of eligibility.

“I just felt like ok let me go another program and give it another try and let’s go ball out. Let me go somewhere where I can ball out.”

That's when he met up with Alabama A&m's coaching staff and one of the greatest quarterbacks in HBCU history. Aqeel Glass. Andrson says it's an opportunity he couldn't pass up.

“Everything he’s done. The records he’s broken there. So I was like oh yeah that’ll be a great match,” added Anderson.

And a great match it was. Anderson finished the season with a team-high 12 touchdowns and a spot on the 2021 All-SWAC team. All good enough for an invite to the HBCU combine this week.

“That’s big. I’m one of the 40 involved in the first-ever HBCU combine so that’s a big blessing right there.”

With a chance to realize his NFL dreams. Anderson’s looking to do what he did last season. Put on a show and show people the hidden talent at HBCUs.

“I’m ready for all the HBCU players to put HBCUs on the map. It’s our opportunity,” said Anderson.