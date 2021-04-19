The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has numerous opening available right now and is making the hiring process easier and safer for job-seekers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ABC Board will host its second drive-thru CAReer Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at the ABC Select Spirits Store #87 at 5832 Highway 90 West in Theodore.

The state agency held its first CAReer Fair July 2020 at its central office in Montgomery.

The agency is looking to fill a variety of positions including retail sales associates, warehouse associates, administrative associates, laborers and more.

Department managers and human resources representatives will interview candidates from the comfort and safety of their own cars.

"What people are missing when applying for jobs online is the connection with hiring managers,” Mac Gipson, administrator of the Alabama ABC Board, said. “We’ve found a way for job seekers and our managers to be able to meet in-person and cut through the rest of the hiring process.”

The CAReer Fair event will be held in the parking lot of the store. Attendees will stay in their cars and move from station to station to pick up information about jobs. Interested candidates are asked to fill out a job application before leaving.

“We know people are in need of jobs right now,” Gipson said. “We are looking for motivated people to join our team.”

ABC employees are State of Alabama employees who have access to the same benefits offered to all state employees including a generous leave and holiday schedule, health insurance, retirement and much more.