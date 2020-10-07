MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Alabama election officials are expecting a record turnout statewide and are anticipating double the normal amount to vote by mail.
“We’re going to be well north of a 150,000 maybe as high as 200,000 absentee ballots returned by November 3rd,” said Alabama Secretary of State of John Merrill.
COVID-19 is getting more people to vote an absentee ballot this year in Alabama.
Statewide they expect about 1 in 12 voters to cast their ballot by mail, the most ever.
“I think people are more in touch with what’s going on, they’re more in tune with the election season and they want to have their voice heard and their voice counted for the candidate of their choice and they’re going to go out and express it,” Merrill said
In Baldwin County, over 7,000 voters have requested an absentee ballot with more requests coming in daily. In Mobile County, FOX10 News asked for the current count, but the absentee election manager declined to provide it. Statewide 130,000 absentee ballots have been requested.
“There’s 22 days left to submit your absentee ballot application,” Merrill said. “The ballot’s not going to change between now and November 3rd so go ahead and vote today.”
No matter which way someone votes they are expecting a record turnout between 2.4 and 2.8 million ballots.
“We’re exciting about where we are and people’s interest and excitement about the election,” Merrill said.
Voters have multiple options for requesting absentee ballots. They can call or email the office, or download the form at the Mobile County probate office website or the Alabama secretary of state’s website.
Officials say anyone able to sign the form does not need witnesses to request the ballot. Voters do need two witnesses – or get the document notarized – when they fill out the actual ballot. But the the adult witnesses can be family members. And for anyone unable to find witnesses, the Mobile County public libraries will notarize it for free and also make a free copy of picture identification – another requirement of the ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.