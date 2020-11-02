MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – 2020 is proving record breaking when it comes to voting in Alabama.
About 25,000 absentee ballots were cast in Mobile County, joining more than 300,000 statewide.
In Mobile, the number of absentee ballots returned are more than double the old record. Alabama has tripled its record for absentee participation and it could be a sign of what is expected on Election Day.
“Since we’re having a record-breaking absentee election response, we have been planning to have an election breaking day response at the polls,” said Judge Don Davis, Mobile County Probate Judge.
Before a single poll opens at 7 am on Tuesday, thousands have already made their choice, including Clarence Gully.
“I vote in every election ever since I’ve been 21 in my case,” Gully said.
Gully turned his absentee ballot in with just 20 minutes till the deadline after driving in from New Orleans.
“Our whole family was going to come last Wednesday and turn our stuff in but the storm hit us,” he said. “The storm damaged and our power just came back on Saturday.”
Nationwide, nearly 100 million people have already voted. This year’s turnout could be the highest in a century.
In Mobile County, they have 325,000 pens and secrecy sleeves ready for voters.
“It’s going to take a little bit longer tomorrow at the polls I expect because we will be utilizing the CDC guidelines in terms of social distancing,” Judge Davis said. “We’re also asking voters to wear masks.”
With Election Day just hours away, the message is still the same.
“I just hope those who have not voted early get themselves out tomorrow and vote,” Gully said.
Poll will close at 7 PM on Tuesday. If you are in line, you will get to vote.
