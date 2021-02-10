MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Are you struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic? It is normal to feel stress and anxiety during uncertain times. But sometimes, it can become too much for us to handle without help. A new initiative spearheaded by Alabama’s Department of Mental Health and Emergency Management Agency initiative makes help convenient and free.
The initiative is called Alabama Apart, and it gathers a team of trained counselors to help you understand what you are experiencing, provide needed support, and identify community resources that could help – all at no cost.
The counseling in confidential and if you are uncomfortable asking for help, you may receive counseling anonymously by phone. Here’s the number to call (866) 752-3418.
The service is made possible with funding from the FEMA and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services. AltaPointe Health heads up the effort in our area. Again, the number to call is (866) 752-3418.
