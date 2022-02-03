MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A proposal to ban handling cell phones in cars failed by a single vote last year in the Alabama House of Representatives.

West Mobile resident Freddy Wheeler said he hopes to push it across the finish line in the current legislative session.

“When it gets ready to go on the House floor, we will be out in force at Montgomery to make sure they understand that this is important for everybody,” said Wheeler, legislative liaison for Dixie Abate of Alabama, a Birmingham-based motorcycle rights organization.

Wheeler counted slowing to try to illustrate how far a car can move traveling even at moderate speeds

“One, two, three, four, five,” he said. “In that 5 seconds, I have moved 220 feet, at 30 mph. That is equivalent to going from the traffic light at Claiborne (Street), going down Dauphin (Street). You’ll reach North Jackson (Street) in that amount of time.”

Rep. K.L. Brown, a Republican from Calhoun County, has sponsored the hands-free cell phone legislation for the last several years and is trying again this year. Most members of the Mobile County House delegation voted against it last year.

The latest version of the bill got a second reading on Wednesday in the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee.

It already is illegal in Alabama to text and drive. But the bill would take that a step further. Police would be able to stop drivers if they saw them even handling a cell phone – or any electronic device.

It also would stiffen the penalties. Currently, getting caught texting and driving adds 2 points to your driver’s license. This bill would add 3 points after a third conviction.

“It makes it easier to enforce, because the officer, all he has to do is spot you holding the device, as opposed to see you actually texting someone,” he said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted drivers caused 3,142 fatal accidents in 2019. That’s almost 9 percent of all fatal accidents and up nearly 10 percent over 2018.

Wheeler argued that a hands-free cell phone law would make all drivers safer. But he said motorcyclists particularly would benefit.

“Motorcyclists are most often hit by distracted drivers because they’re not paying attention. … People don’t perceive motorcycles as readily as they would a car, a truck or a building,” he said. “So a cell phone or any kind of device they hold just impacts that even further.”