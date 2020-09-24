MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama Coastal Cleanup has been rescheduled to take place this Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.
Event organizers have modified cleanup zone accessibility to accommodate coastal communities in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, which made landfall as a category 2 storm near Orange Beach, Alabama, on September 16.
Changes for the September 26 Event
Baldwin County Cleanup Zones
Zone Captains will not be hosting the Baldwin County locations. Event coordinators are distributing donated supplies to Baldwin County disaster relief efforts. Volunteers in the Baldwin County area are encouraged to spend their time with local organizations to help communities in need.
Mobile County Cleanup Zones
The zones in Mobile County will have regular Coastal Cleanup check-in stations. They will be located in Bayou La Batre, Big Creek Lake, Chickasaw, Fowl River, Three Mile Creek and west Mobile Bay.
Additional Updates
• The Chickasabogue site will host the Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, October 2, 2020.
• Dauphin Island is delaying its Coastal Cleanup until later this fall.
• Volunteers do not have to go to a zone to clean up. Using personal supplies at a site of your choice is acceptable.
Due to potential COVID-19 concerns, volunteers are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing when possible during the Cleanup.
Event organizers also encourage volunteers to use The Ocean Conservancy’s Clean Swell mobile app to tally their debris data. The app is available in the Apple and Android app stores.
