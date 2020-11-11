MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alabama could exceed the summertime peak by the end of the year, the head of a state hospital organization warned Wednesday.
The numbers have not yet reached crisis levels, but public health officials have expressed concern about the trends in both hospital admissions and infections.
“All of those suggests that we are unfortunately seeing a return to disease levels that by the end of the year, we’re going to approach, if not exceed, what we saw in July,” said Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association. “That’s supported even more so when you look at our case counts.”
Williamson noted that the increase in hospitalizations has accelerated over the past week. He added that he fears the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays will speed that further as extended families get together.
On Tuesday, 1,206 people were in hospitals with COVID-19 throughout the state. That is well off the all-time record of 1,613 set in August. But the number has jumped more than 70 percent since falling to about 700 in late September.
During that summer peak, hospital space was getting so tight that state health officials explored the possibility of setting up temporary “pop-up” hospitals.
The hospital system is not at that point yet. But capacity is shrinking. Williamson told FOX10 News.
He said about 15 percent of the state’s adult hospital beds are available and 11 percent of intensive care unit beds are unoccupied. Both rates are well below normal, Williamson said. Put another way, he noted that about 6,800 people are hospitalized in the state, which means a little more than 20 percent are COVID-19 patients.
“That’s a lot of patients for a disease that we didn’t even know existed a year ago,” he said.
The surges in Alabama mirror a trend that has gripped most of the country. Williams attributed it to vigilance fatigue.
“Humans don’t do difficult, long term. And we are tired of the virus,” he said. “We are tired of wearing masks. And as a result, we have gotten complacent. And I think some of it is a misunderstanding. I think a lot of people back in those now good days of September, thought that the virus had gone away.”
There are some positives. Williamson pointed out that the death rate has declined with better treatments. He also said hospitals are better-equipped than they were at the beginning for the pandemic.
Rendi Murphree, the top epidemiologist at the Mobile County Health Department, said at a briefing this week that the vast majority of people showing up at the ER are going there for non-COVID reasons.
“So, we talk a little bit about the number of people visiting emergency departments for COVID-like illness and influenza-like illness,” she said. “That is still quite low, less than 2 percent. And we will be closely monitoring that as we move into flu season.”
Williamson said he believes many people have given in to a fatalistic attitude in which they accept that they eventually will contract the novel coronavirus. But with vaccine likely months away from distribution, he said people do not have to accept that fate.
“Sometime in the spring, we’re going to be able to say, ‘This isn’t a disease you have to get. You can avoid this disease, or if you get it, we can keep you much healthier,’” he said.
