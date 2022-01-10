MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)—Alabama fans gathered downtown to watch the highly-anticipated college football game of the year as the Crimson Tide faced off against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Alabama is competing for their 19th national championship title, while Georgia competes for their 7th.

This is the first national championship game played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Many Alabama fans enjoyed the game with family and friends at Heroes in downtown Mobile.

Even with Georgia favored to win, hopes are still high.

“Everybody knows Alabama is going to win, that’s all I got to say,” said Alvin Callier, Alabama fan. “Alabama is going to win. Roll Tide!”

If Alabama does win, this would be their second back-to-back national title since 2012.