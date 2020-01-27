Alabama currently remains one of five states without a lottery, but one state lawmaker is once again trying to change that.
Rep. Steve Clouse, (R) District 93 is expected to file a lottery bill in the upcoming legislative session, which begins next Tuesday, February 4th. It would include scratch-offs and multi-state lotteries like Powerball and Mega Millions. Clouse said the proceeds would pay for Alabama's Pre-kindergarten program and scholarships.
"The fiscal office is estimating around $167-million but they feel like that may be a low-ball figure. They feel like based on surrounding states -- we should get into the $200-million range," said Rep. Clouse.
Clouse filed a similar bill last year, which narrowly passed in the Senate and ultimately failed to gain enough support in the House. If enough state lawmakers give it the green light -- voters would decide in November on whether they're ready to play big money.
It comes as Mississippi will further expand it's lottery later this week to include Mega Millions and Powerball. It will give locals another option other than crossing the state line to Florida to purchase lottery tickets.
"I think Alabama should start a lottery -- why not keep that money here instead of going to another state," said one man.
"I mean we don't have any casinos... We already gotta go over there for the casinos... The least we cold do is lottery. I think that would be pretty cool," said another man.
"I ride down there with my dad every now and then. He probably goes every two weeks, but I get tired of taking that ride knowing I'm going to lose. But if it was down the street -- I don't mind doing it every day," said one man.
That's not the only thing state lawmakers are considering -- it also comes at the same time -- the Poarch Band of Creek Indians have launched their "Winning for Alabama" campaign to gain exclusive gaming rights -- that would give the state an initial one billion dollars.
