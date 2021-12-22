MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- In just a matter of weeks, Alabama state lawmakers are set to once again look at lottery and casino legislation.

“Why haven’t we done it? All I can tell you is we’ve been trying for 20 years,” said Senator Greg Albritton from Atmore.

It has been a wish and a want for years, but so far there has been no movement.

Senator Albritton hopes this is the year a gambling and lottery bill passes the legislature.

“Alabama needs to exercise its proper sovereignty and gain control of this activity,” Albritton said.

The bill will be a proposed constitutional amendment which includes a state lottery, a compact with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and a yet-to-be-determined number of other gambling sites. It would also include a commission to watch over it all.

If it passes, Albritton says it would bring in an estimated $800 million in revenue to the state every year.

“The most critical need for Alabama and where I would like most of the money to be directed would be to mental health,” Albritton said. “The reinstituting or recreation of long-term mental health care.”

A year ago, Governor Kay Ivey’s gambling task force released an almost 900 page report. It gave no recommendation, but it showed some of the benefits.

Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran served on the task force and says the choice is ultimately up to lawmakers, but he can see at least one benefit.

“From a law enforcement perspective, I wish it was better regulated and if the state were to adopt some of the recommendations we made, if they were to approve gambling, it would certainly go a long way in helping law enforcement,” Cochran said.

Passage this year could be tough, it is an election year and lawmakers may not have enough time to hammer out a deal. That is what ultimately killed it earlier this year.

The measure requires a constitutional amendment and the legislature needs a supermajority in the House and Senate for it to move forward.

Lawmakers have never been able to reach consensus on issues like whether it should include just a lottery or all gambling, and how the money would be spent.

For Albritton, he believes the state needs to regulate the gaming that already happens in the state.

“You have all these people in state and out of state that’s trying to control and prevent us from gaining the control the state needs on this,” he said. “They like this being the wild west.”

If the legislature is able to pass the bill this session, it will not take effect until Alabamians vote on it in November.