MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - A new project at Alabama's main seaport will open the facility to the shipment of finished automobiles.
The Alabama State Port Authority has signed a deal to build a $60 million automotive terminal in Mobile. It's supposed to be ready early next year and will allow for vehicles to roll on and off ships. Port officials say the 57-acre terminal will be able to handle 150,000 vehicles annually with connections to rail service and highways.
Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai and Honda currently make cars in the state, and Mazda-Toyota is building a factory in north Alabama. A docks official says the new terminal will open a new business stream for the docks.
