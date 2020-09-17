MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As of Thursday morning, Alabama Power reported that 129,000 customers were still without power.
Over the course of the storm, they say more than 466,000 customers had experienced some service disruption. This included all of Dauphin Island.
On Wednesday they say more than 175,000 customers were without power, mainly in the Mobile area.
Alabama Power officials say crews are beginning their first full day of restoration work since the storm moved out of the area.
“It’s been many years since we’ve had a storm of this magnitude in the Mobile area and crews will be working as quickly and as safely as they can. But we don’t have estimates for specific areas at this time,” said Beth Thomas with Alabama Power. “The outages are wide spread; they’re all across the area and there’s a very large number of them. You know, 175,000 outages is a very large number of outages for our area. We haven’t had this many people without power in the Mobile area since Hurricane Katrina so it’s a lot of people without power at one time.”
According to Alabama Power, more than 1,800 additional resources from across the state will support restoration efforts in the Mobile area.
