MOBILE, Ala. --Alabama Power has created a new way for customers to see real time outage information.
They have created outage alerts where you can personalize the information specifically for you.
Outage alerts let you know when there's an outage in your area and when your power is going to be restored.
You can sign up for outage alerts here to receive customized alerts via text, email or phone call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.