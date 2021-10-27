DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- In partnership with the Town of Dauphin Island, Alabama Power has scheduled a planned electric service outage for the barrier island on Nov. 3.

The outage will begin at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to conclude at 5 p.m. on that day.

During this time, electric service will be suspended for the island. The planned outage allows Alabama Power crews to safely upgrade equipment and make improvements to its transmission system on Dauphin Island, according to the utility. Alabama Power says it has worked closely with the town to schedule this outage.

“The town of Dauphin Island appreciates the opportunity to partner with Alabama Power in scheduling this service outage,” said Mayor Jeff Collier for a news release. “We want our citizens to be aware of this upcoming outage so that they can make any needed arrangements.”

Alabama Power has been working closely with city leaders to arrange the least impactful time to suspend electric service, the utility says.

“Alabama Power works diligently to provide safe, reliable electric service to our communities,” said Alabama Power Public Relations Manager Beth Thomas for the news release. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while our crews work as quickly and as safely as they can to make these important upgrades.”