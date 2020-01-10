MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- With the threat of storms this weekend comes the possibility of some power problems.
Alabama Power said anytime there is severe weather in the forecast its crews are on standby. This weekend is no different and they are ready in case the lights go out on Saturday.
“Any time we have high winds or straight-line winds there is a potential that power lines will come down,” said Beth Thomas with Alabama Power.
The expected wicked weather this weekend already cancelling outdoor plans.
While Alabama Power hopes the lights never go out, it is ready just in case.
The company said they will have crews out as soon as the weather is safe for them to work.
“After a storm we're always looking to restore power to the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time,” Thomas said.
Strong winds and potential tornadoes could cause trees to tumble.
Downed trees can mean downed power lines.
They are reminding people power lines on the ground are extremely dangerous because they could be live.
If you plan to use a generator during an outage, make sure you use them safely.
“Use them in ventilated areas, don't wire them directly into their home unless they are made to do that and always use the safety tips that associated with them,” Thomas said.
