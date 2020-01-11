MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's going to be a soggy Saturday here on the Gulf Coast.
With the threat of severe storms comes the possibility of some power problems. While Alabama Power hopes the lights never go out, the utility says it is ready just in case.
The company tells FOX10 News it will have crews out as soon as the weather is safe for them to work.
Strong winds and potential tornadoes could cause trees to tumble. Downed trees can mean downed power lines.
Officials want to remind you that power lines on the ground are extremely dangerous because they could be live.
