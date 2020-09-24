MOBILE, Ala. --Alabama Power has reopened its business office lobbies and Appliance Centers to walk-in customers.
According to Alabama Power, the reopening includes implementing safety practices that include sanitizing high contact areas, installing barriers between work stations, limiting the number of customers inside the lobbies, providing employees protective equipment, providing hand sanitizing stations, and requiring customers to wear facial coverings.
Customers may also use 24/7 payment kiosks, drop boxes and drive through options where they are available.
