MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Power reports about 1,700 customers are without power in Mobile Sunday afternoon as Tropical Storm Cristobal moves toward the Gulf Coast.
Alabama Power says about 1,700 without power in Mobile
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Locations
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- WATCH: Atlanta police officers fired after dragging college students from car, tasing them
- A teen who spent 10 hours cleaning up after a protest is rewarded with a car and a college scholarship
- 5 p.m. tropical update: Cristobal is bringing the rain!
- Suspect arrested in Tillman's Corner arson case
- Statue of Civil War's Admiral Raphael Semmes removed overnight
- Two Walmart stores in Mobile closing early Monday night
- MPD arrests woman accused of breaking window of police cruiser during protest
- Attorney says family-commissioned autopsy shows George Floyd died of `asphyxia due to neck and back compression'
- CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Group breaks into Faith Academy
- COVID-19 in Alabama: More than 19,000 confirmed cases statewide
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.