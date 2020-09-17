MOBILE, Ala. --Alabama Power says it expects to have service restored to a majority of its customers in Mobile by Sunday, but restoration in areas with severe damage could extend into early next week.
More than 4,000 linemen and support personnel from utilities in 14 states are assisting Alabama Power crews.
Alabama Power urges customers to avoid downed power lines and call Alabama Power or local law enforcement to report downed lines.
To learn more about safety after a storm, visit AlabamaPower.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.