MOBILE, Ala. --Alabama Power is urging customers to be prepared for hurricanes.
They state they are closely monitoring the weather and their crews in the Mobile area and across the state are ready to respond as needed over the coming days.
Alabama Power urges customers to stay tuned to local weather forecasts over the next few days.
For more information on how to prepare, click here.
