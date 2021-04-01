MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Power is sharing information on a scam targeting customers from someone claiming to be a representative from Alabama Power and requesting immediate payment on accounts.

Officials say the scammers claim the customer is overdue and subject to immediate loss of electric service – unless the customer quickly obtains a reloadable debit card and shares the number.

Now, a new variation on the scam is showing up in Alabama. Some customers are enticed by a claim that the customer can get a large discount on future power bills by paying through a Green Dot card, or some other reloadable instrument.

“If you are contacted this way, the smart thing to do is hang up and call Alabama Power directly,” said Alisa Summerville, director, customer service centers. “That ensures you know you’re speaking to the right people.”

Customers can contact Alabama Power at 800-245-2244.

Here are some red flags for recognizing a scam:

Don’t provide personal or financial information to a caller you don’t know.

Don’t wire money or provide numbers from prepaid cards to anyone who contacts you on utility matters.

Don’t get scared. Scammers try to convince you the lights are about to go out.

Don’t click on links in a utility-related email or text message unless you’re certain it’s from the real company.