MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- As of now, there is no COVID-19 vaccine ready, but some drug companies say they are close to getting one out to the public.
The Alabama Department of Public Health is already planning how to give it out once one is available.
“We have been advised that some vaccine could be available by the end of 2020,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
In anticipation of its availability, the Alabama Department of Public Health released a 48 page plan on Friday. It outlines a phased distribution, how it will be stored and safety monitoring. When a shot is available, healthcare workers and first responders will be among the first to be offered it.
“Planning for mass vaccination is not something that Alabama or any other state is not familiar with,” Dr. Landers said. “We are regularly involved in planning for events such as this that we hope will not happen.”
The end goal is to get everyone a shot, but that may be an uphill battle. A Gallup poll from September shows just half of the U.S. is willing to get an FDA-backed COVID-19 vaccine.
“I don’t trust it,” said Lindsey Hopkins. “It was made too quick, I’ll see how it affects everybody else. I don’t even trust the flu shot.”
“If it is said by those who are epidemiologists that it seems to be a safe vaccine then clearly I would take it,” said Jim Mikula.
There are nearly a dozen vaccines that are in the final phase of testing, but before any can be approved in the U.S. the FDA says data must show it protects at least 50% of those who get it.
The state health department is optimistic.
“As a physician I always tell people I’m not going to promote or provide a vaccine that I wouldn’t take myself or that I wouldn’t give to my own children,” Dr. Landers said. “So yes, I do have confidence in the process.”
The vaccine would be free when it is available.
To read more about the plan, click here.
