MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – School superintendents in southwest Alabama are taking a wait-and-monitor approach to the coronavirus – along with a healthy dose of common-sense prevention.
So far, no cases of the virus have been reported in Alabama.
But officials said they are taking the threat seriously. Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris sent a memo this week to all school superintendents advising them to keep students and employees out of school for 14 days if they if they have been to regions with large numbers of coronavirus cases.
Harris wrote that the current focus is China, the epicenter of the outbreak.
“However, this is an evolving situation and more geographic areas may be added soon,” he wrote.
School officials from the college level down told FOX10 News that they are developing and reviewing contingency plans.
At the University of South Alabama in Mobile, the Student Health Center is maintaining updated, detailed information on its website. It lists symptoms of the virus and gives instructions for what students should do if they think they might have the disease. That includes calling ahead to the Student Center before heading to the clinic.
Spring Hill College said it is working on a “frequently asked questions” email that will go to the campus community.
The University of Mobile said it is monitoring the disease and will provide students and employees with links to government health agencies.
The Baldwin County school system said it will keep students and parents informed. The system will follow its procedures for flu prevention, which includes wiping down classrooms and desks with Clorox once or twice a day.
In Monroe County, school officials said they would work to quarantine any student that became infected with the disease.
Clarke County schools Superintendent Larry Bagley tells FOX10 News he most likely would send everyone home and close the schools if a child came down with the virus.
Washington County school officials said they have consulted the system’s nursing staff and are waiting for guidance from the state Department of Education.
Escambia County public schools Superintendent John Knott told FOX10 News that the system already had ramped up health precautions because of the flu.
Meanwhile, health experts said the general public should prepare as if a storm is coming – but not overreact.
“What we don’t want is panic buying, people going out and panicking, just take an inventory, see what you have, think of it like you'd be stuck in your house for a snow storm that would maybe last a week,” said Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, the director of the division of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Officials from the Mobile County Public School System did not immediate respond to questions from FOX10 News.
FOX10 News Producer Kellie Jones contributed to this report.
