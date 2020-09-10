MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A day after Alabama Republican Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville told FOX10 News he had not heard about the report President Trump had downplayed COVID-19 -- he's defending him.
Thursday Tuberville released this statement:
“A real leader shows strength, not panic when faced with a challenge and gathering the facts, and that’s what Donald Trump did."
Tuberville went on to say: "No matter what course he took or what he said, the fake news media, Bob Woodward, and liberal Democrats like Doug Jones, Nancy Pelosi, and Bernie Sanders would have attacked President Trump.”
Tuberville's opponent -- Incumbent Democratic Senator Doug Jones is also reacting.
"That is laughable... It wasn't fake news -- there's a recording of the President's own voice doing this. Unfortunately that just shows that Tommy Tuberville doesn't have the best interest of Alabama at heart. He will do and say whatever he needs to -- to back Donald Trump," said Sen. Jones.
Jones said as the U.S. approaches 200,000 COVID deaths -- lives could have been saved.
"On the one hand it was stunning that the President of the United States would tell a reporter that -- but at the same time I cannot tell you that I'm surprised," said Jones. "If he says that this virus is as dangerous as he says on those tapes -- he knew that we were going to need more PPE. The only way to get that given the offshoring of those jobs was to ramp up the Defense Production Act. There are so many things he could have done to save American lives and to save livelihoods at the time and he just failed to do it because I think was focused mainly on the stock market."
The real truth is that even though something is true- it can be made false if you "spin" it upside down. President Trump's reaction to covid-19 has been far better than any presidential action we have seen in the past.
