MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – The Alabama State Port Authority says the risk to the Port of Mobile is extremely low.
“The City of Mobile is a port and so we do have entry of a lot of foreign vessels, including Chinese vessels,” said Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber.
The CDC says with the coronavirus there is no evidence to show transmission with imported goods.
According to the "Journal of Hospital Infections," studies say the coronavirus can live on surfaces for up to nine days, but more studies are being done. However, ship crew members could be infected before leaving on the voyage. They would show symptoms within 14 days. The Alabama Port Authority said the crew would get sick before getting to Mobile because transit time from affected regions to the Gulf Coast is 28 to 38 days.
“If we have sick crewmembers or sick passengers on any vessel entering the Port of Mobile, they would be prohibited from entry,” Barber said.
The City of Mobile and multiple agencies have plans in place if a sick person would get to Mobile by sea.
“The sick patients would be removed by the Coast Guard using personal protective equipment and then handled through the Mobile County Health Department on how they want to handle the quarantine of that particular individual until they can find out what's going on,” Barber said.
The port authority said their biggest concern right now is business being disrupted here since production is being impacted in China. That could have impacts at your grocery store and at lots of other retailers.
