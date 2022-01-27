MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Before Ezra Gray was breaking records at Alabama State. He was making plays as a high schooler in Lynn Haven Florida. But not as a running back.

“I played a lot of defensive back," said Gray. "I think my senior year in high school I ended up having like eight or nine interceptions.”

Gray was named an all-star his senior season, but recruiting was still slow

“Nobody would pull the trigger and I was wondering why and then it didn’t really dawn on me until I signed on at Alabama State and I was like aww man I was in the wrong position,” said Gray.

Fortunately, the coaches at Alabama State had the perfect spot in mind

“They were telling me if you could play running back and you shine here, you’re going to be playing right away," added Gray. "You know I didn’t want to go somewhere where I would be tolerated as one of the guys. I wanted to be the guy.”

Gray made an impact as a runner, pass catcher, and on special teams. But it didn’t come without some adversity.

“Throughout my time I’ve been through three different head coaches, five different coordinators and five different position coaches as well,” says Gray.

Through all the coaching changes, Gray never thought about transferring, but instead decided to use it as a learning experience.

“I got the opportunity to learn from all these coaching schemes and different offenses that we ran and different position coaches teaching things like that,” said Gray.

His dedication to Alabama State paid off. Gray was a four-year team captain and now owns the school records for most return yards and most return yards averaged in a single season. All in front of one of the most passionate HBCU fanbases.

“Anytime you can go out there on that field in that black and gold, that Hornet pride in Montgomery it’s always something different to it.”

With his college career behind him, it’s off to the HBCU combine.

“Pretty much been training all my life for this moment and now that it’s here it’s really just a blessing to be able to showcase my abilities,” said Gray.

All for the chance to chase his dreams, and set the tone for the future.

“I want to continue to be a pioneer of what’s to come. To show other HBCU athletes it’s not all about trying to go to the biggest school you can find. Go to a school that fits you and what you stand for,” said Gray.