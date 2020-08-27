MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In anticipation of Hurricane Laura making landfall along the Gulf Coast, members of Alabama’s Task Force One (AL-TF1) Urban Search and Rescue Team (USAR/US&R) mobilized Wednesday afternoon, as crews loaded gear, supplies, tools, tech, and other necessary equipment.
The type 3 deployment maintains approximately 35 members, comprised of 23 MFRD personnel (field operatives and staff), firefighters from Saraland Fire Department and Poarch Band of Creek Indians Fire/Rescue, K-9 search & rescue teams, medical personnel from USA Health, and civilian volunteers.
Alabama Task Force One is a self-sustained team, specializing in search and rescue, technical rescue, water rescue, trench operations, structural collapse operations, and more. The team will deploy from Mobile on Wednesday evening and settle in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where they will be on standby awaiting orders for aid.
Prior to departure, rapid COVID-19 and wellness tests will be conducted, affirming team members are negative for Covid-19 and fit for deployment. The team is prepared to remain in the region as long as needed for assistance.
