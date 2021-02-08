MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – In a presentation to investors last years, executives of the company owned the pest control company Terminix laid out the firm’s deepening legal problems involving customers – particularly those in southwest Alabama.

The February 2020 report broke down the expected cost to the company from disputes that resulted in litigation vs. claims customers handle themselves. ServiceMaster expected 40 litigated cases in the Mobile Bay area to cost $40 million – an average of $1 million per case.

On the other hand, the company projected the cost of 750 claims handled by customers to cost $15 million. That works out to an average of $20,000 per claim.

Tom Campbell, a lawyer whose firm represents more than 100 homeowners with pending claims against Terminix – plus dozens more with resolved lawsuits – said the math illustrates why people should not necessarily accept the settlement negotiated between Terminix and the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

That settlement, Campbell told FOX10 News, may simply limit the company’s exposure.

“It doesn’t give you anything you’re not already entitled to,” he said. “They don’t want to pay all these other damages.”

The court-appointed receiver who will process the Terminix claims under the settlement can order payments only according to what a homeowner’s contract requires, Campbell said.

“They have all sorts of tricks in there to limit the claim,” he said, pointing to one common example that limits the exterminator’s exposure unless a home has live termites.

By contrast, Campbell said, homeowners can recover damages under five different areas if they sue. Those areas include mental anguish, termite damage and attorney’s fees.

Attorney General Steve Marshall and Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich on Monday detailed how current and former Terminix customers in Alabama can get a share of the $60 million settlement announced in November.

Assistant Attorney General Dan Taliaferro said at a news conference in Mobile that accepting money under the settlement unveiled Monday does not negate litigation.

“Attorney General Marshall made it very clear that we were supposed to make it certain that you didn’t in any way waive any private rights of action,” he said. “You still have rights of action against Terminix.”

Taliaferro added, however, that there could be some “legal issues” if a homeowner accepts funds and tries to sue for the same damages.

Taliaferro said the $60 million settlement represents the Terminix’s best guess as to how much it will take to make customers whole. But he said it is not a cap.

“However far up it goes, that’s what they’ll pay,” he said.

Marshall said claims may be filed anywhere in the state for repairs, inspections, treatment, termite damage or excessive premiums.

Marshall said all current Terminix customers automatically will receive by May refunds for overcharges in 2019 or 2020. Former customers can register online or by calling 786-347-2546 to receive a one-time $650 payment or reimbursements for the cost of switching to another termite company.

Terminix admitted no wrongdoing as part of the settlement and on Monday touted its efforts to improve service.

“Over the last year, we have made substantial improvements in our operations, claims management processes, governance structure, and quality assurance, including completing a $10 million supplemental treatment plan to address customer concerns during 2020, before this investigation began,” the firm said in a statement. “The improvements have enhanced our ability to treat Formosan termites and serve our customers more effectively. This settlement and these enhancements continue our efforts to support our customer base in the area.”

Campbell, whose firm has offices in Mobile and Birmingham, said homeowners should be careful.

“People tend to think the damage from termite damage is the same as having a tree fall on their house,” he said.

Unlike that scenario, Campbell said, termite damage often remains hidden.

“What you see is the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

Campbell said a contractor looking for damage might not be able to spot it all with a visual inspection.

“They’re not going to be able to tell you the amount of damage in your house,” he said.