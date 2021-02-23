MONTGOMERY, Ala (WALA) -- Alabama’s bail reform bill, known simply as Aniah’s Law is one step closer to becoming law.

The Alabama State House passed the bill on Tuesday in a unanimous vote.

“I was overwhelmed with emotion,” said Angela Harris, Aniah’s Mom. “I was sobbing the whole time even before they voted.”

Harris has been one of the fiercest advocates to get the bill named after her daughter passed.

Blanchard was allegedly kidnapped and murdered near Auburn in 2019 by Ibraheem Yazeed, a man who was out on bond at the time for another violent crime.

Yazeed was captured by U.S. Marshals near Pensacola.

This bill aims to deny bond to violent offenders who may commit another crime.

“Even if Aniah’s name was not on it, we have to have it,” Harris said. “We just have too. Criminals think they can just keep getting away with violent offenses and they’re just going to keep offending and reoffending and we can’t have that.”

The bill would give judges discretion on when to give bond.

Currently, it can only be denied to those charged with capital murder. This bill would change that to include serious felonies like rape and murder.

State Representative Chip Brown from Southern Mobile County has been pushing for this the last few years.

“I really feel like we’re on a crusade here,” he said. “We’re working to keep the people of Alabama safe, but we’re also in my opinion working to honor Aniah Blanchard.”

Last year’s attempt to pass this bill failed because COVID stopped the legislative session.

During previous attempts it had some opposition from the ACLU, however, the bill has many supporters including Mobile law enforcement, District Attorney Ashley Rich and a mother who just wants to save other parents the heartache.

“Everyday that we go that we don’t have this law in place someone’s going to get killed because there is a violent offender out there that’s just waiting to do something bad and that makes me feel bad,” Harris said.

The bill now heads to the Senate. If it passes, voters will get the final say in next year’s midterm election.