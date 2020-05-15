Alabama's Gator tag registration opens June 2

The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division announced Gator tag registration for 2020 alligator hunts.
The season will run from June 2nd and through July 8th.
Officials say 260 tags will be issued in five hunting zones for specific dates and that registration must be completed by 8 am July 8th.
Registration is $22 per zone, and individuals may register one time per zone. Selected hunters and others accompanying are required to have a valid hunting license in their possession while hunting.
Only Alabama residents and Alabama lifetime license holders ages 16 years or older may apply for tags. Alabama lifetime license holders may apply for an Alligator Possession Tag even if they have moved out of the state.
To register for the 2020 alligator hunts, visit https://www.outdooralabama.com/…/alligator-hunting-season-a… during the registration period listed above.
Officials say hunters will be randomly selected by computer to receive one Alligator Possession Tag each (the tags are non-transferable). The random selection process will utilize a preference point system. The system increases the likelihood of repeat registrants being selected for a hunt as long as the applicant continues to apply.
They say the more years an applicant participates in the registration, the higher the likelihood of being selected. If an applicant does not register for the hunt in a given year or is selected and accepts a tag for a hunt, the preference point status is forfeited.
Applicants can check their selection status after 12 pm on July 8th. Selected applicant's acceptance is required by 8:00 am on July 15th or you will lose your spot and alternates will fill the vacancies. You must complete the online Alligator Training Course prior to accepting your hunter or alternate status.You will need your Conservation ID # and date of birth to gain access to your registrations and selection status.
If selected for an Alligator Possession Tag at two or more locations, hunters must choose which location they would like to hunt. The slot for locations not chosen will be filled from a list of randomly selected alternates.
🗺 Hunting zone locations:
Coastal Zone
Private and public waters in Baldwin and Mobile Counties that lie south of I-10
Southwest Zone
Private and public waters in Baldwin and Mobile Counties that lie north of I-10 and private and public waters in Washington, Clarke, and Monroe Counties that lie east of U.S. Highway 43 and south of U.S. Highway 84.
Southeast Zone
Private and public waters in Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Russell Counties (excluding Alabama state public waters in Walter F. George Reservoir (Lake Eufaula) and its navigable tributaries).
West Central Zone
Private and public waters in Monroe (north of U.S. Highway 84), Wilcox, and Dallas Counties.
Lake Eufaula Zone
Alabama state public waters in Walter F. George Reservoir (Lake Eufaula) and its navigable tributaries, south of Hwy 208, Omaha Bridge (excluding Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge).
