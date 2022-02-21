Grocery store chain Aldi announced the opening date for its first location in Mobile.

The grand opening will be held on Thursday, March 3, at its store on Rangeline Crossing Drive in Tillman's Corner.

In Northwest Florida, the first Aldi will open on March 10 in Navarre.

The company is building its regional headquarters and distribution center in Baldwin County and said it plans to open dozens of stores along the Gulf Coast in the coming months.