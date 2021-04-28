MOBILE, Ala. --The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) partnered with the City of Mobile on a traffic signal improvement project to reduce delays along US-90 in Tillman’s Corner from Swedetown Rd. to just north of Lowe’s at the US-90 West Service Rd.

This 4-mile stretch of roadway carries up to roughly 27,000 motorists per day and includes seventeen traffic signals.

Prior to the project, drivers often experienced delays along this corridor year- round.

The City of Mobile, who owns and maintains these signals, worked with ALDOT and the consulting firm Kimley Horn to make the changes and implement new timing plans.

According to ALDOT, the traffic signals are now coordinated together to allow for more signals to be green at the same time.

Although work was recently completed, early indications show that travel times have been reduced anywhere from 15% to as much as 50%, depending on the time of day, over the entire 4-mile segment compared to prior travel times.

Additionally, early indications also suggest a significant improvement in route reliability. This means motorists can now expect to have similar experiences with travel times throughout the day which aids a motorist in planning their trips.

According to ALDOT, additional benefits of the project are expected to include reduced crashes, less user frustration, more consistency and reliability, less fuel used, and less pollution.

While motorists may still experience some congestion around peak travel times, they should expect their overall travel times to be lessened. ALDOT traffic engineers plan to continue to monitor the corridors’ performance and make adjustments as needed over the coming months to optimize the corridor fully.

This project costs roughly $160,000 and was funded with federal and state matching funds. Additionally, ALDOT has funded and is completing a study of the same segment of roadway to look at access management options to further improve traffic flow and safety. A public involvement meeting will be scheduled soon for that effort.

Looking ahead, ALDOT plans to continue working with the City to fund, upgrade, and retime the remaining traffic signals on US-90 as well as US-98 and US-45 in the City of Mobile.

This work will be performed under ALDOT’s new program called Regional Traffic Operations (RTOP) that is being implemented. That program will also upgrade and retime traffic signals on other state routes located in Mobile, Baldwin, and surrounding counties.