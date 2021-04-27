ALDOT highlights National Work Zone Awareness Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Department of Transportation held an event Tuesday to highlight National Work Zone Awareness Week.

ALDOT said in 2020, there was more than 2,300 work zone-related crashes statewide. The department wants drivers to be alert and slow down when they come across work zones.

"People have a tendency to drive through the work zone too fast, they're distracted by cell phones, and not paying attention to the hazards in a work zone like pavement dropoff, uneven lanes, or just equipment standing by," said Skip Powe.

ALDOT said its mission is to provide a safe, efficient, and environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama.